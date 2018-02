MASON CITY, Iowa – A chain attack is sending a man to prison.

35-year-old Mike Lester Nicholson of Mason City pleaded guilty to willful injury resulting in bodily injury for an incident on October 30, 2017. Police say Nicholson hit someone in the head and back with a padlock and chain.

He’s been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time served. Nicholson must also pay restitution to his victim.