Prison for Austin heroin dealer

AUSTIN, MInn. – Dealing heroin near a school lands a Mower County man over three years in prison.

46-year-old Dion Edward Wadley of Austin was charged with multiple drug crimes for selling heroin to a police informant. Authorities say the sales happened at Wadley’s home, which is near the Neveln Elementary School.

Wadley pleaded guilty in December 2017 to two counts of 3rd degree drug sales. He was sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 346 days already served.