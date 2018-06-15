Clear
Prison for Albert Lea man in sound system theft

Rodolfo Valdez Rodolfo Valdez

Pleaded guilty to assault.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 1:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Threatening someone during a robbery is sending a Freeborn County man to prison.

Rodolfo Valdez, 20 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty in April to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced Friday to two years and three months behind bars, with credit for 207 days already served.

Authorities say Valdez met with someone in November 2017 about buying a sound system, then grabbed it and threatened the victim with a 3-foot long metal pipe. He was originally charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery but reached a plea deal on a lesser offense.

