Preventing Kidney Stones

MAYO CLINIC NEWS NETWORK - The kidneys keep your body clean by purifying blood and getting rid of water and toxins.They filter out minerals and other things that we take in, in our foodand the things that we drink.Some people have a genetic risk or a family history of stones.Workers who have less flexibility with bathroom breaks are alsoat risk for them."So think about teachers or truck drivers."Dr. Porter says a diet with too many animal - source proteins,high - sodium foods and sugary drinks can increase your risk for stones.Calciumand vitamin D supplements can also contribute to them.However, eating low - fat dairy products with mealscan protect against kidney stonesAnd water can really ward them off."Make sure you're adequately hydrated.You want to be able to make clear urine , and keep that urine as clear as possiblefor as long as possible during the day."