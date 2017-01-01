Preventing Kidney Stones

Scroll for more content...
They filter out minerals and other things that we take in, in our food
and the things that we drink.
Some people have a genetic risk or a family history of stones.
Workers who have less flexibility with bathroom breaks are also
at risk for them.
"So think about teachers or truck drivers."
Dr. Porter says a diet with too many animal - source proteins,
high - sodium foods and sugary drinks can increase your risk for stones.Calcium
and vitamin D supplements can also contribute to them.
However, eating low - fat dairy products with meals
can protect against kidney stones
And water can really ward them off.
"Make sure you're adequately hydrated.You want to be able to make clear urine , and keep that urine as clear as possible
for as long as possible during the day."