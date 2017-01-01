wx_icon Mason City 19°

Preventing Kidney Stones

The kidneys keep your body clean by purifying blood and getting rid of water and toxins. They filter out minerals and other things that we take in, in our food and the things that we drink.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 6:24 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2017 6:25 PM
Posted By: Amy Fleming
Some people have a genetic risk or a family history of stones.
Workers who have less flexibility with bathroom breaks are also
at risk for them.
  "So think about teachers or truck drivers."
Dr. Porter says a diet with too many animal - source proteins,
high - sodium foods and sugary drinks can increase your risk for stones.Calcium
and vitamin D supplements can also contribute to them.
However, eating low - fat dairy products with meals
can protect against kidney stones
And water can really ward them off.
"Make sure you're adequately hydrated.You want to be able to make clear urine , and keep that urine as clear as possible
for as long as possible during the day."

