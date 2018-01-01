WASHINGTON, DC (AP) - President Donald Trump says a deal with North Korea, “if completed,” will be very good for the world.

Trump appears to be referring to North Korea agreeing to give up its nuclear weapons arsenal. That has been a key demand of the United States and other world powers.

Trump tweets Friday night: “The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined.”

The president has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a historic face-to-face summit.

South Korean officials who recently met with Kim told their White House counterparts Thursday that Kim was eager to meet with Trump.

The White House also says President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have discussed North Korea.

The leaders spoke Friday, the day after Trump agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a date and time still to be determined.

The White House says Trump and Xi “welcomed the prospect” of dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea. They also committed to keep pressure and sanctions in place until North Korea takes “tangible steps” toward “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.”

Trump expressed hope that Kim will choose a brighter path for his country.

China is North Korea’s main benefactor. Trump has urged his Chinese counterpart to help pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear program.