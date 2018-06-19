President Trump's 'Zero Tolerance' Immigration policy reaction

ROCHESTER, Minn.-ROCHESTER, Minn.- Che Lopez is the lead organizer for C.U.R.E. or Communities United for Rochester Empowerment.

He tells KIMT he’s headed to Texas today to fully understand what is going on with immigrants and their families.

In Texas, Lopez said he hopes to join in protests to demonstrate how inhumane President Trump’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ border policy is.

“This is cruel, separating families and putting them in concentration camps,” said Lopez.

So far Republicans like Texas Senator Ted Cruz are giving their statements on the Policy.

“All Americans are rightly horrified by the images we are seeing on the news, children in tears pulled away from their mothers and fathers. This must stop. Now,” The Senator released in a statement.

He is introducing emergency legislation that will keep families together.