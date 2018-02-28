Preserving Historic Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Tuesday evening, the Heritage Preservation Commission of Rochester held a meeting to go over the facts and findings that will be recommended for approval at city council.

They hope to have the Days Inn which is formerly known as the Hotel Carlton marked as a historic landmark instead of being knocked down. If it is knocked down, there will be a 17-story building put in its place.

One woman tells KIMT she used to be a waitress at Micheaels which was a family owned restaurant that was built in the 1950's until they knocked that down. She says she misses Michaels and she fears that people will feel the same about this building if it gets demolished too.