Preparing new policies on campus sexual misconduct

Proposed sexual misconduct policy changes may be put in place.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 11:31 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

KIMT NEWS 3- According to a New York Times article, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is preparing new rules for schools nationwide. They include narrowing the definition of sexual harassment, holding schools accountable only for formal complaints filed through proper authorities, and would encourage schools to provide more support for victims.

One RCTC student, Kathleen Leistikow feels like sexual misconduct cases are tricky to talk about. She says it's important to get all the facts, and hear out both sides of the story. 

The Obama Administration's guidance documents moved forward with comment from Congress but Devos's will move forward only after a public comment period.

The definition of sexual harassment would also go from "unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature" to "unwelcome conduct on the basis of sex that is so severe and pervasive and objectively offensive that it denies a person access to the school's education program or activity."

