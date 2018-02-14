Preparing for the Color the Wind Kite Festival

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Annual Color the Wind Kite Festival is only a couple of days away and those hosting the event are out making sure the ice is safe for hundreds of people and vehicles to drive out on the ice.Larry Day, an organizer of the event, says they start checking ice conditions in December and January, but the week before the event is the most important. On Wednesday he drilled a hole to check the depth saying it is around 12 to 13 inches. He says despite safe ice conditions they will be putting cones out on the ice and are informing people of what to look for to stay safe on the ice.“Safety is the most important part of the event,” said Day. “There are no soft spots just be careful when you walk on the ice. He says watch for snow heaves that could develop near the shore.”The festival will take place this Saturday starting at 11.