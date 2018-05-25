Preparations underway for North Iowa Band Festival

MASON CITY, Iowa - People are preparing for the annual North Iowa Band Festival, ranging from carnival rides being set up in downtown to people laying down tarps, chairs and tents along Saturday's parade route on East State Street.

Philip Dorman has been setting up carnival rides for festivals across the country all of his life, and has worked with the current carnival for the last 12 years.

During any given year, Dorman and his crew will be on the road from February to November traveling across the country to install rides, but for him, it's not a gruelling schedule; in fact, it's rather enjoyable.

"It's fine. We have our RV's with us and our family comes out and...it's just like home," Dorman says.

Newman High School band members also spent part of Wednesday morning practicing their routine to 'Funkytown' that will be played during Saturday's parade.

Grace Henrich is a junior at Newman and plays the flute and piccolo, as well as the saxophone in the school's jazz band. She is excited to play in this weekend's parade, as her siblings have done it over the years as well.

"It's really fun, especially playing in the festival since we get to play more exciting upbeat music and it's not just concert band. And it's fun to get to march and stuff too. It's just something different," Henrich says.

There are a few streets that will be blocked off because of the festivities.

Tuesday, May 22:

The parking lot west of City Hall will be closed

Wednesday, May 23:

No parking on State Street from Commercial Alley next to the Historic Park Inn (HPI)

No parking on Federal Avenue from State Street to 2nd Street NE

No parking on 1st Street North from Commercial Alley to Washington Avenue

Thursday, May 24 - Road Closures begin at noon at the following locations:

State Street from Commercial Alley next to HPI

Federal Avenue from State Street to 2nd Street NE

1st Street North from Commercial Alley to Washington Avenue

Thursday and Friday, May 24 and 25:

Transit routes will begin from the parking lot east of Brick Furniture

Saturday, May 26:

Road closure along parade route from 6 a.m. to 12 noon

Sunday, May 27:

All roads closed will be open to normal traffic flow at 12 a.m.

The parking lot west of City Hall will remain closed until 8 am on Tuesday, May 29.