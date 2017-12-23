Prayers being felt for Elliot

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - He's a nine year old who has captured the hearts of many across our area.As Elliot Burgos continues to fight for his life this Christmas, people are showing him support in many different ways.Shanda Burgos, Elliot’s mother, would tell you their door here at their home in Mason City has become a revolving one as people from all over the area have been stopping by this Christmas season.“There's that part of us little bit of wonder if this could be our last,” Shanda says holding Elliot’s hand.Through smiles and tears, Shanda knows they don't have all the time in the world with their son anymore. Elliot is battling brain cancer and now his family is doing their best to just keep him comfortable now.“We just try to take every day one step at a time we just really hope that's not going to be the case for us. Knowing that is there in the back of our minds we try to make every day special,” Shanda stressed.To make every day count, they've opened their door to several people from across the area in order to brighten Elliot’s days. That includes those from the Iowa National Guard parking out front with their trucks, giving an Elliot a chance to check everything out.Along with area law enforcement finding Santa and having him stop by to say hello.“Like I said it’s overwhelming, it’s really shocking how he can touch so many people in so many places it’s amazing,” Shanda said.What's even more amazing Shanda says is that they haven't even had to ask for help.This week they went to Minnesota for Elliot to receive treatment and get supplements, moments after they left they were told to come back.An "angel" as Shanda described it, paid for their whole visit.“It was overwhelming when someone hands you back an envelope full of cash that you just paid that we took our t-shirt money sales and that's what we were going to do with it,” Shanda said.When asked if she expects gestures like that to happen, Elliot’s mom can't help but get choked up saying no and it’s unbelievable that that's the third time that's happened, stressing there's just one thing they're asking "Santa" and others for.“Most importantly the prayers because in the end that's what it’s about for us is all the prayers we're getting for Elliot and it’s not just here it’s across country,” Shanda said.Shanda told KIMT News 3 it comes down to the little things lately. The other day Elliot gave her a smile she hasn't seen in months and for her that was the best Christmas gift.If you’re interested in donating to the Elliot and his family you can visit https://www.angelsforelliot.org/