Power outages, road closure wreak havoc in and around Sheffield

A power outage and road closure has hit north Iowa after severe storms rolled through.
According to the MidAmerican Energy outage map, more than 1,300 customers are without power around Sheffield, and West Fork schools announced it is closed for the day.
KIMT’s Brandon Libby said power lines were down and the Iowa DOT said a portion of Highway 65 was closed due to storm damage.
Sukup Manufacturing said it lost power and was urging its employees to follow its Facebook page for updates. The company said it is “temporarily closed.”
“Due to a recent storm in our area we are currently without power. Please check back for updates on availability of when to report to work,” the company said.
