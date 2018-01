Scroll for more content...

KIMT - According to the Alliant Energy outage map, some are without power this morning in Klemme, Meservey and Belmond.Around 277 are without power in Klemme, 198 are without power in Meservey and around 737 are without power in Belmond.The outages were reported around 6 a.m.The estimated time of restoration for those locations is listed at 9 a.m., according to Alliant Energy.