ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Utilities is reporting power outages affected over 1,000 residents.
RPU says the loss of power is mainly concentrated in southwest Rochester. Crews are working to identify the source of the outage and make repairs. Anyone who has lost power is asked to call 280-1500.
Related Content
- Power out to hundreds in Rochester
- Power of the Purse fundraiser in Rochester
- UPDATE: Power restored after major outage in downtown Rochester
- UPDATE: Power restored for nearly 1,000 in northwest Rochester
- New report says tourism is worth hundreds of millions to Rochester
- Kindness is Powerful
- Greek Quinoa Power Bowl
- Probation for Rochester man
- #GIVINGTUESDAY comes to Rochester
- Kitchen fire in Rochester
Scroll for more content...