Clear

Power of the Purse fundraiser in Rochester

The goal of the event is to raise money for early childhood education and literacy, by people bidding on purses.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 8:47 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a unique fundraiser that continues to grow, and it’s called Power of the Purse.

Scroll for more content...

It’s put on by the United Way of Olmsted County’s Women Leadership Council. The goal is to raise money for early childhood education and literacy, by people bidding on purses.

”It's a step up. It's a leg up when kids go to school if they already have a love of books and an interest in learning to read,” Maryette Braithwaite, a member of the American Association of University Women, said.

Shannon Huffman Polson was the keynote speaker at the event. She shared her story of being one of the first women to fly the Apache helicopter in the U.S. Army.

After hearing her message, the author and veteran hopes people are encouraged to make a difference in their community.

“Really helping people to understand that no matter what seat they sit in, they can be a leader,” she said, “and it's really about taking that initiative, ceasing the initiative and finding a way to do the things that need to get done.”

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
The sun finally returns for all of Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events