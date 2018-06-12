Power of the Purse fundraiser in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a unique fundraiser that continues to grow, and it’s called Power of the Purse.

It’s put on by the United Way of Olmsted County’s Women Leadership Council. The goal is to raise money for early childhood education and literacy, by people bidding on purses.

”It's a step up. It's a leg up when kids go to school if they already have a love of books and an interest in learning to read,” Maryette Braithwaite, a member of the American Association of University Women, said.

Shannon Huffman Polson was the keynote speaker at the event. She shared her story of being one of the first women to fly the Apache helicopter in the U.S. Army.

After hearing her message, the author and veteran hopes people are encouraged to make a difference in their community.

“Really helping people to understand that no matter what seat they sit in, they can be a leader,” she said, “and it's really about taking that initiative, ceasing the initiative and finding a way to do the things that need to get done.”