Pothole problem in Austin: 'It was like an obstacle course, going through there both ways'

AUSTIN, Minn. - With the snow melting and spring just ahead, potholes are not uncommon this time of year.

Scroll for more content...

One problem area in Austin is 16th Avenue SW, also known as County Road 51.

Jeff Ollman has lived in Austin for 17 years, and said it's some of the worst potholes he's seen.

"Oh it was like an obstacle course, going through there both ways," Ollman said, "going through their trying to avoid the potholes."

Those with the city said it's from the freeze-thaw of this winter and county crews are patching major holes as part of a short-term solution.

"As long as I can go across, drive on this and I'm not bumps and it's gonna break my chassis or anything like that, I'm OK with what they're doing," Ollman said.

For a more long-term solution, the plan is to do a larger overlay project this summer.