Potential for localized flooding this weekend

Scroll for more content...

KIMT NEWS 3- Those with the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency are telling people to prepare for potential localized flooding after the latest winter storm.Houses that are at lower elevation are the ones that could be seeing the worst of it because of how much snow is expected and how quickly the weather could warm up. The EMA wants people to take precautions. If you have a basement that gets seepage people should pick their belongings upoff the ground.They said one of the reasons why streets and basements are a concern is because the ground has not thawed yet meaning the water won’t be able to drain as easily, but for those who own property in low elevation areas like Brian Carlson, he said people should be prepared.“Mason City is kind of low anyhow he said. “I think a lot of us are taking precaution for that type of thing, I mean, that would take a lot of rain for us to worry about a whole lot.”Those with the EMA said the rivers overflowing should not be a concern because of how low they already are.