Postseason basketball games moved up due to weather

Many teams in our area are impacted.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 10:06 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 10:06 AM
Many postseason basketball games scheduled for Thursday night have been moved up due to weather.
Here’s the list of games altered due to weather from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
5:00 p.m. Start Time. The games listed below will start at 5:00 p.m.
Easton Valley at Marquette Catholic
North Tama at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Waterloo Christian at Clarksville
West Central Maynard at Tripoli
Cedar Valley Christian at Dunkerton
Rockford at North Butler
5:30 p.m. Start Time Changes. The games listed below will start at 5:30 p.m.
Riceville at Turkey Valley
River Valley at Westwood (Sloan)
6:00 p.m. Start Times. The games listed below will start at 6:00 p.m.
CAL at North Iowa
Tri-County at English Valleys
Twin Cedars at BGM
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Iowa Mennonite at Keota
6:15 p.m. Start Times. The games listed below will start at 6:15 p.m.
Lone Tree at Midland

