Postseason basketball games moved up due to weather

Many postseason basketball games scheduled for Thursday night have been moved up due to weather.Easton Valley at Marquette CatholicNorth Tama at Gladbrook-ReinbeckWaterloo Christian at ClarksvilleWest Central Maynard at TripoliCedar Valley Christian at DunkertonRockford at North ButlerRiceville at Turkey ValleyRiver Valley at Westwood (Sloan)CAL at North IowaTri-County at English ValleysTwin Cedars at BGMMelcher-Dallas at Southeast WarrenIowa Mennonite at KeotaLone Tree at Midland