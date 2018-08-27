Possible severe weather later today in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa

The possibility for severe weather today in southern Minnesota and north Iowa is mostly between 4-8 p.m.
The most severe threat in the viewing area ranges from southern Minnesota to the northern edge of Iowa.
The highest risk will be for strong straight-line winds with an elevated threat for hail and tornadoes.
Straight-line winds produced significant damage overnight Sunday into Monday south of Mason City in the Sheffield and Rockwell areas.
