Possible severe weather later today in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa

The highest risk will be for strong straight-line winds with an elevated threat for hail and tornadoes.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 11:41 AM

The possibility for severe weather today in southern Minnesota and north Iowa is mostly between 4-8 p.m.
The most severe threat in the viewing area ranges from southern Minnesota to the northern edge of Iowa.
Straight-line winds produced significant damage overnight Sunday into Monday south of Mason City in the Sheffield and Rockwell areas.

Stormy next couple of days.
