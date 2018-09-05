Clear
Possible lightning strikes causes fire, prompts evacuation at Cresco senior living facility

Nearly 30 senior residents were evacuated after a possible lightning strike at Cresco Assisted Living.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 6:47 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 6:53 AM

CRESCO, Iowa - Nearly 30 senior residents were evacuated after a possible lightning strike at Cresco Assisted Living.
Fire crews from five area departments were on scene and a fire was reported in the attic when they arrived.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the three-story buildings, and school buses were called in to help move the residents from facility to another one in town.
No injuries were reported. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m.

