A Severe storm has closed a portion of U.S. Highway 65 in north Iowa.
The Iowa DOT says Highway 65 between County Road C23 and County Road B65 (near Sheffield) is closed due to storm damage.
You can follow updates from the Iowa DOT here.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Portion of Highway 65 in north Iowa closed after storm rolls through
- Expect delays as Highway 65 project beings
- Highway 65 construction begins this week
- Business sparks changes to Highway 65 project
- North Iowa recovering from weekend storm
- North Iowa slammed by severe storms
- Gas leak closes Highway 122
- Iowa DOT reveals Highway 122 project
- Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa
- Washout leads to portion of Floyd Co. road to close for around 2 weeks
Scroll for more content...