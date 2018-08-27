Clear

Portion of Highway 65 in north Iowa closed after storm rolls through

Image courtesy Iowa 511

A severe storm has closed a portion of U.S. Highway 65 in north Iowa.

The Iowa DOT says Highway 65 between County Road C23 and County Road B65 (near Sheffield) is closed due to storm damage.

