Pop-up car seat clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Strapping a kid in safely is a most for most parents.

As part of Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester's "Free First Sunday", Medcity Doulas held a pop-up car seat tutorial.

Amanda Steele is the co-founder of Medcity Doulas and said there is an added concern for car seat safety during the winter months.

"Right now the big worry is winter coats...you really want to make sure that item of clothing isn't too bulky," she said.

Steele suggested strapping the baby in the car seat, removing the baby and winter coat, then strapping the baby back in without the coat and without changing the straps. If there is too much wiggle room between the straps and the baby, then the coat shouldn't be worn in the car seat.

"Putting your children in and having them wear their coats backwards is a perfect fix," she said.

Steele said in the event of a crash having the harness press on the material instead of the baby will not protect the baby as well.

Another issue often overlooked is having a kid in a booster seat.

In Minnesota kids under 8 years old or 4 feet 9 inches are recommended to be in booster seats. In Iowa, kids under six years old are recommended to be in booster seats.

Steele said if a parent ever has questions or concerns about a car or booster seat, they should contact a local child passenger seat technician.