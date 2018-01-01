Poole pleads and gets probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman gets probation for a summer police chase.

Rochester police say they tried to stop a vehicle on August 18, 2017 but it drove off. Spike strips were eventually used to halt the vehicle and 34-year-old Marie Ann Poole of Ellsworth, Wisconsin was charged with 4th degree controlled substance crime, 5th degree controlled substance crime, aiding an offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges were filed against a man in the vehicle but they were dismissed.

Poole entered a guilty plea Thursday to the 5th degree drug charge and was given a stay of adjudication. She must spend two years on supervised probation and do 40 hours of community work service or pay a $400 fine. If Poole does all that, this conviction will be wiped from her record.