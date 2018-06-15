Clear
Pollinator garden to help sustain pollinator animals grows in Mason City

Conservation project to help sustain pollinator animals adds registered garden

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 9:39 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A conservation effort to preserve pollinator species is expanding with a newly registered garden in Mason City.

Newman Catholic Schools, in partnership with the Lime Creek Nature Center and the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board, recently registered a new pollinator garden on the south side of the Newman school grounds. It includes native plants to feed bees, birds and butterflies.

The board's goal is to register 100 pollinator gardens during the second year of their 'Monarch Mania' project.

Pollinators are responsible for the reproduction of 90% of flowering plants and 1/3 of human food crops.

