Police warning about phony jury duty calls

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities are issuing a warning about phone calls threatening people for supposedly missing jury duty.

The Mason City Police Department says several area residents have reported receiving such calls from someone claiming to be a deputy or U.S. Marshal. The call says a warrant for missing jury duty will be issued unless immediate payment is made.

Captain Mike McKelvey says people should always be careful of this sort of unsolicited phone call or email because once the money is sent, recovery of it is unlikely. For more information about these kinds of calls and emails, click here.