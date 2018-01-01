wx_icon Mason City

Police want public's help to ID driver in Clear Lake crash

Posted: Feb. 16, 2018 6:22 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2018 6:24 AM
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help it identify the driver or a person involved in a crash.
Police say at around 1:10 a.m. Feb. 11, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 200 block of S. 3rd St. at 1:10 a.m. after a 2009 Ford Explorer struck a tree and the driver left the scene before speaking with officers.
A silver car was seen leaving the area as one officer arrived.
Police would like to ID the driver of the SUV to check on his/her welfare and speak with anyone in the silver car as a potential witness.
Anyone with information can call Clear Lake police at 641-357-2186 or email police@cityofclearlake.org.

