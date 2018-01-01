Police want public's help to ID driver in Clear Lake crash

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help it identify the driver or a person involved in a crash.Police say at around 1:10 a.m. Feb. 11, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 200 block of S. 3rd St. at 1:10 a.m. after a 2009 Ford Explorer struck a tree and the driver left the scene before speaking with officers.A silver car was seen leaving the area as one officer arrived.Police would like to ID the driver of the SUV to check on his/her welfare and speak with anyone in the silver car as a potential witness.Anyone with information can call Clear Lake police at 641-357-2186 or email police@cityofclearlake.org.