Police unveil new plan after Philando Castile shooting

The officer was acquitted of manslaughter and left the department.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:08 PM

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota police department has announced new goals to help rebuild community trust following the 2016 death of Philando Castile, a black man who was shot inside his car during a traffic stop streamed live on Facebook.

KSTP-TV reports that St. Anthony Police Chief Jon Mangseth announced a plan Thursday following two years of research, community meetings, training and federal assistance.

The priorities include focusing on transparency, community outreach and data-driven decision making. The department also is creating a citizens academy, and body cameras will be implemented this summer.

The department was accused of bias and bigotry after Castille was shot after telling an officer he was armed. Castille's girlfriend was in the passenger seat and livestreamed the bloody aftermath online.

The officer was acquitted of manslaughter and left the department.

