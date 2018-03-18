Police see spike in drunk driving on St. Patrick's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.—

Every year, there is a spike in drunk driving on St. Patrick's Day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2016, the earliest year available for statistics, 39% of all fatal crashes on St. Patrick's Day involved a drunk driver. That number increased to 69% between midnight at 6 A.M.

According the U.S. Department of Transportation, drunk driving killed 10,265 people in 2015. 30 of those incidents happened during the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

The U.S. Department of Motor Vehicles says it is illegal everywhere in the United States to drive with a blood alcohol content over .08%. There is a zero tolerance limit for people under 21—any amount of alcohol can result in a DUI or DWI arrest.

On St. Patrick's Day or any day, people consuming alcohol in Rochester can use taxis, car services such as Uber or Lyft, a designated driver, or walk to get home safely instead of driving while intoxicated or buzzed.