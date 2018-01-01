Police say missing woman has been found

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Authorities say a missing woman has been found.

The Clear Lake Police Department says Dawn Debell was located around noon Tuesday by local law enforcement in Mason City. She is described as being safe and in good health.

Debell was last seen in Clear Lake on January 24. Authorities say there is no suspicion of foul play regarding her whereabouts since then.

Clear Lake police say they would like to thank area law enforcement and the public for their help in this matter.