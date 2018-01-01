wx_icon Mason City 26°

wx_icon Albert Lea 25°

wx_icon Austin 25°

wx_icon Charles City 27°

wx_icon Rochester 21°

Clear

Police say missing woman has been found

She was last seen in Clear Lake on Jan 24.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 1:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 1:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Authorities say a missing woman has been found.

Scroll for more content...

The Clear Lake Police Department says Dawn Debell was located around noon Tuesday by local law enforcement in Mason City. She is described as being safe and in good health.

Debell was last seen in Clear Lake on January 24. Authorities say there is no suspicion of foul play regarding her whereabouts since then.

Clear Lake police say they would like to thank area law enforcement and the public for their help in this matter.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events