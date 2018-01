Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the name of a man involved in a crash where a skid loader became unattached and hit the cab of a truck and forced the vehicle to crash.Authorities say it happened Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of 29th St. SE. in Marion Township. Charges are pending against the driver, 55-year-old Larry Niermann, of Rochester.The initial investigation showed alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, and that Niermann was located at a house near the crash.