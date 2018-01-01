Police on scene at Mason City High School after 'threat received to the high school pep assembly'

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City Community Schools say it has been “alerted to a rumor which is currently being investigated. The rumor is related to a threat received to the high school pep assembly scheduled for this afternoon.”

KIMT spoke with Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, who said police are on scene.

“We are at the high school helping out,” Brinkley said. “We are assisting and looking into things.

“We are here helping.”

The school, on a statement on Facebook, said “as always the safety of our students is our number one priority and we wanted to make families aware of the situation.

The district will continue to keep you updated as we have further information. At this time, classes and events are being held as scheduled. We will let you know if anything changes.”

