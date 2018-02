Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen urn was recovered at Phoenix Academy and now police are looking to find its owner.Police said the urn was taken from a car in the area of Valley High Dr. and 19th St. NW between Jan. 26-28.The urn has a cursive “M” etched on the bottom of it. A Rochester PD school liaison officer recovered it from a student who admitted to “car shopping” and stealing things.