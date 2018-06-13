Clear

Police looking for Rochester stabber

Victim says he was attacked Monday night.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 10:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a Monday night stabbing.

A 21-year-old male reported to Rochester police that he was stabbed in the bicep with something that looked like a box cutter while he was walking in the area of Civic Center Drive and 1st Avenue NW around 10:30 pm Monday. Police say the wound was deep enough to see the fat layer in the victim’s arm.

The man told officers he was walking along the railroad tracks when someone called his name. The victim says he knew the person calling him and walked over and that’s when he was sucker punched and slashed.

The attacker is described as a dark-skinned black male, tall, with his hair in short cornrows, wearing a rasta-colored sweater and black shorts. The attacker also had a tattoo on his right arm that came down to his elbow.

The victim told police he isn’t sure why he was attacked and he refused medical care.

