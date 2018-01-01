Police led to hit and run suspect by Mason City pawn shop

wx_icon Mason City

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Police responded to a hit and run accident in Mason City Thursday afternoon. According to police, a woman was backing out of the EZ Pawn parking lot at 1417 4th SW Street when she hit a man. Police say she drove away from the scene, but because she pawned some items at EZ Pawn they were able to learn who the driver was.

Police say the situation is still under investigation as they reach out to the driver of the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

