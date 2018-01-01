wx_icon Mason City 44°

wx_icon Albert Lea 39°

wx_icon Austin 39°

wx_icon Charles City 45°

wx_icon Rochester 40°

Clear
Livestream View Now

UPDATE: Police investigation underway at Rochester apartment complex

Witness describes it as a drug deal gone bad.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 5:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 5:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are investigating an apparent incident at Heritage Manor Apartments.

Scroll for more content...

Police received a report around 3 pm Friday of suspicious activity in the parking lot and officers found glass and a spent bullet in the area. Three vehicles were also reported to have left the apartment complex.

A person at the scene tells KIMT they think it may have been a drug deal gone bad.  The witness says multiple men and women were seen getting into three different cars, there was a sound of glass breaking and then the sound of shots.  The witness says the people were not residents of the apartment complext but described them as people who hang around all the time.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events