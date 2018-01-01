UPDATE: Police investigation underway at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are investigating an apparent incident at Heritage Manor Apartments.

Police received a report around 3 pm Friday of suspicious activity in the parking lot and officers found glass and a spent bullet in the area. Three vehicles were also reported to have left the apartment complex.

A person at the scene tells KIMT they think it may have been a drug deal gone bad. The witness says multiple men and women were seen getting into three different cars, there was a sound of glass breaking and then the sound of shots. The witness says the people were not residents of the apartment complext but described them as people who hang around all the time.