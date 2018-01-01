wx_icon Mason City 16°

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin 10°

wx_icon Charles City 18°

wx_icon Rochester 11°

Clear

Police dog captures suspect

Sean Mikesell

Authorities say man wanted in stolen car case would not come out from a wooded area.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 12:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A K9 dog apprehended a suspect in a stolen vehicle case over the weekend.

Scroll for more content...

Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip near 9th Street and West Circle Drive around 10:32 pm Saturday. A man said a car he was borrowing from a friend had been stolen.

Around 10:50 pm, a man called police about a suspicious vehicle on his barn property in the 6300 block of 10th Street SW. The car matched the description of the one reported stolen at Kwik Trip.

Officers say the man in the car ran away and refused to come out from a wooded area. A K9 dog was released and caught the suspect, 27-year-old Sean Mikesell of Rochester.

Mikesell was taken to the hospital for treatment of dog bite injuries. He is facing a charge of motor vehicle theft.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events