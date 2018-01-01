Police dog captures suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A K9 dog apprehended a suspect in a stolen vehicle case over the weekend.

Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip near 9th Street and West Circle Drive around 10:32 pm Saturday. A man said a car he was borrowing from a friend had been stolen.

Around 10:50 pm, a man called police about a suspicious vehicle on his barn property in the 6300 block of 10th Street SW. The car matched the description of the one reported stolen at Kwik Trip.

Officers say the man in the car ran away and refused to come out from a wooded area. A K9 dog was released and caught the suspect, 27-year-old Sean Mikesell of Rochester.

Mikesell was taken to the hospital for treatment of dog bite injuries. He is facing a charge of motor vehicle theft.