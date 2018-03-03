Police documents: Victim in Lakota murder died from stabbing

Scroll for more content...

LAKOTA, Iowa – Ain Kossuth County died of multiple stab wounds, according to court documents.Chad Dietrick, 45, is being held in the Kossuth County Jail and has been charged with the first-degree murder of his live-in girlfriend, Krista Hesebeck, at 202 2nd St. He has also been charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony.According to the criminal complaint, Dietrick told law enforcement that he stabbed the female victim and was found at his parents’ residence at 517 Smith St. in Lakota.Authorities say Dietrick and Hesebeck were involved in a verbal dispute which escalated into a murder early Saturday morning.