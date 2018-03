EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — A 55-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed in a north-central Iowa house fire.

The Messenger reports that Eagle Grove police have confirmed the body found by firefighters Monday night was that of Laurie McPherson.

Two other occupants escaped the blaze but required medical help.

Fire Chief Tom Peterson says an electrical fire in the kitchen spread through the rear of the structure.