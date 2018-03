MASON CITY, Iowa – Choking a police chief is sending a man to jail.

Scroll for more content...

37-year-old Daniel Tyree of Mason City pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer for a January 12 incident where authorities say he put Nora Springs Police Chief Jesse Dugan in a “choke hold.”

The 6-foot-9, 310 pound Tyree will spend 100 days behind bars, with credit for time served, and must pay a $315 fine.