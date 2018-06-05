Rochester police chief candidate removed from consideration

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Civil Service Commission is affirming a decision to remove a police chief candidate from consideration for the job.
The commission's 2-1 vote affirms the decision to remove Dallas Police Lt. Roy Alston as a candidate due to a discrepancy on his background check. Commissioners Bill Sires and Allan Johnson affirmed Alston's removal, while Jodi Grimm opposed the decision.
To read more about the issue that led to the decision, click here.
