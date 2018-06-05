Clear
Rochester police chief candidate removed from consideration

Lt. Roy Alston will no longer be considered to take on the job.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 6:29 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Civil Service Commission is affirming a decision to remove a police chief candidate from consideration for the job.

The commission's 2-1 vote affirms the decision to remove Dallas Police Lt. Roy Alston as a candidate due to a discrepancy on his background check. Commissioners Bill Sires and Allan Johnson affirmed Alston's removal, while Jodi Grimm opposed the decision. 

We're tracking an active remainder of the week with storms coming through.
