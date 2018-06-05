Rochester police chief candidate removed from consideration

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Civil Service Commission is affirming a decision to remove a police chief candidate from consideration for the job.

The commission's 2-1 vote affirms the decision to remove Dallas Police Lt. Roy Alston as a candidate due to a discrepancy on his background check. Commissioners Bill Sires and Allan Johnson affirmed Alston's removal, while Jodi Grimm opposed the decision.

