Police charge Boone woman with fatal stabbing of man

A Boone woman has been charged with murder after police found a man stabbed to death in the house they shared.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 2:52 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 2:52 PM

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — A Boone woman has been charged with murder after police found a man stabbed to death in the house they shared.

The Des Moines Register reports police charged 59-year-old Mary Myers with first-degree murder after she came to the Boone police station on Tuesday night and said she'd stabbed 65-year-old Joe Wirth during a fight.

Officers went to her home and found Wirth dead with multiple stab wounds. Investigators believe he was killed Sunday night.

Police contend Myers had tried to clean the crime scene and had done laundry in the room where Wirth's body lay.

Police say an autopsy on Wirth's body will be performed Thursday.

It wasn't clear if Myers has a lawyer who could answer questions about her arrest.

