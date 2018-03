Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.Cassidy Asklidson was last seen at school Feb. 28.Police say this isn’t the first time she has run away and that they are concerned about possible medical and safety issues.“We are also warning anyone that may be aiding her that they be subject to prosecution for harboring a runaway,” police said.Asklidson is described as 5-foot-6 with short blonde hair and blue eyes.