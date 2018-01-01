wx_icon Mason City 31°

Police ask for help to locate missing Clear Lake woman

Woman was last seen Wednesday.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 1:09 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2018 1:26 PM
Posted By: Amy Fleming

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
Police tell KIMT News 3, 50 year-old Dawn Renae Debell was last seen in Clear Lake on Wednesday.
They say she was wearing black pants, a black plain sweatshirt, a black leather jacket, and gray shoes.

Dawn's vehicle is a green 1994 Mazda Truck, Iowa license plate FNK064.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 641-357-2186 or email police@cityofclearlake.org.

