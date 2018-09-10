Rochester Police: Woman finds bullet lodged in kitchen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after a woman found a bullet lodged above her kitchen stove.
Police were called to the 2700 block of 8 ½ St. SE after a 53-year-old called about a bullet entering the apartment.
The round was believed to be fired from outside and the woman isn’t believed to be the target.
The bullet traveled through a window, wall and cupboard in the apartment.
