Rochester Police: Woman finds bullet lodged in kitchen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after a woman found a bullet lodged above her kitchen stove.

Police were called to the 2700 block of 8 ½ St. SE after a 53-year-old called about a bullet entering the apartment.

The round was believed to be fired from outside and the woman isn’t believed to be the target.

The bullet traveled through a window, wall and cupboard in the apartment.