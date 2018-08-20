Clear
Police: Southern MN man says he was sleepwalking during alleged robbery

Anthony Hemphill

A man accused of aggravated robbery said he must have been sleepwalking at the time of the alleged crime.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 9:59 AM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 10:02 AM

AnthonyHemphill, 22, of Rochester, is facing a first-degree aggravated robbery charge for allegedly sucker punching, robbing and holding a hand gun to a man outside a downtown bar in the 100 block of 1st Ave. SW.
Authorities said the victim gave a distinct description of the suspect and he was located 20 minutes after the initial call near 16th/17th Ave. SW.
Hemphill was identified by the victim and was found in possession of the victim’s debit card and cash.
The suspect said he wasn’t downtown at the time of the incident and said he “must have been sleepwalking” despite being seen on video surveillance.

