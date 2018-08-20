ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of aggravated robbery said he must have been sleepwalking at the time of the alleged crime.
AnthonyHemphill, 22, of Rochester, is facing a first-degree aggravated robbery charge for allegedly sucker punching, robbing and holding a hand gun to a man outside a downtown bar in the 100 block of 1st Ave. SW.
Authorities said the victim gave a distinct description of the suspect and he was located 20 minutes after the initial call near 16th/17th Ave. SW.
Hemphill was identified by the victim and was found in possession of the victim’s debit card and cash.
The suspect said he wasn’t downtown at the time of the incident and said he “must have been sleepwalking” despite being seen on video surveillance.
Related Content
- Police: Southern MN man says he was sleepwalking during alleged robbery
- Update: Wanted southern MN man located unresponsive
- Road conditions causing accidents in southern MN
- Man assaults parents with flashlight, paring knife in southern MN
- Man flees officers, then his house during southern MN pursuit
- Man saved, 2 dogs dead after southern MN fire
- Man, 62, facing criminal sexual conduct charges in southern MN
- Police: Man attacks woman with knife, hammer after social media dispute in southern MN
- Authorities: Man eludes police at 120 mph in pursuit from southern MN to north Iowa
- Authorities respond to crash involving school bus in southern MN