Police: Rochester woman out $36K after false claim involving grandson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An 83-year-old woman reportedly lost around $36,000 in payments after someone told her that her grandson was in jail for DUI and that someone died as a result.Rochester police say the woman got a call that used her grandson’s actual name and that she needed to bail him out of jail and pay for court fees.Over the next two weeks, she had phone contact with this person and sent money via gift cards (some wired and some over the phone) that totaled $36,000 to places like Walmart and Best Buy.Eventually, the woman’s daughter got involved because she felt suspicious and talked to the person on the phone who had a Caribbean accent. The person never called after speaking to the woman’s daughter.