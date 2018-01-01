Police: Rochester man robbed while helping friend move at 2 a.m.

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man moving at 2 a.m. found himself being robbed by a woman who was smoking outside, Rochester police say.At 2 a.m. Monday morning, a 32-year-old was helping a friend move on the 700 block of 1st Ave. SW.While making trips to and from the apartment, he says a female was smoking at the door and said she had a weapon in her purse and demanded money.Police say the victim gave up his wallet and the female got into the passenger side of a black SUV with 20-inch wheels that was already running.The female is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with straight, shoulder-length hair and missing a tooth.