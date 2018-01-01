Clear
Police: Rochester man robbed while helping friend move at 2 a.m.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2018 1:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2018 1:47 PM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man moving at 2 a.m. found himself being robbed by a woman who was smoking outside, Rochester police say.
At 2 a.m. Monday morning, a 32-year-old was helping a friend move on the 700 block of 1st Ave. SW.
While making trips to and from the apartment, he says a female was smoking at the door and said she had a weapon in her purse and demanded money.
Police say the victim gave up his wallet and the female got into the passenger side of a black SUV with 20-inch wheels that was already running.
The female is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with straight, shoulder-length hair and missing a tooth.

