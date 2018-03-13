NEW: Police say robbery a possible motive as 3 arrested for murder in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three men are facing second-degree murder charges and another is dead following a shooting Monday night on a city sidewalk.

Eric Tyler Lee, 25, Sao Yim Jr., 24 and Traequan Bamlounghong, 23, all of Rochester, have been arrested on second-degree murder charges, Rochester police said. The victim, 40-year-old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf, of Rochester, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said there doesn’t appear to be a prior relationship between the suspects and victim and that “robbery is being explored as a possible motive.”

When medics arrived on scene in the 2800 block of Charles Ct. NW, Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf was found not breathing and without a pulse.

He was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m.

Police say surveillance video led officers to a nearby apartment where several people were located, transported and interviewed.

As of this morning, this remains an active investigation.

