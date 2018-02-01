Police: Pastor assaulted after two found in apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say a pastor was assaulted after two people broke into an apartment on the city’s northwest side.

At round 4:50 on Dec. 29, police responded to the 1000 block of 41st St. NW after a pastor went from the bedroom to the living room and saw two black males wearing dark clothing in the living room.

Police say the suspects ran into the pastor, pushed him down, punched him in the face and hit him with a “stick-like object.”

The also allegedly said he was a “lousy Christian.”

The pastor suffered bruising on the leg, face, shoulder and cheek. He was treated at the scene. No arrests have been made.