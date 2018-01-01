Police: Parking control officer assaulted as woman was going to have car towed

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A parking control officer was assaulted Wednesday around 10:15 a.m. after police say she became agitated when her car was going to be towed because of unpaid traffic tickets.It happened in the 800 block of 1st St. SW. The car was in the process of getting towed when 26-year-old Ayor Achichol ran out of the residence. The woman was told if the fines were paid it wouldn’t be towed when Achichol allegedly ran into the officer and pushed them out of the way before getting into her car. She said she was going to pay the fines but she didn’t, police said.She is being charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.The parking control officer reported an injury to her shoulder and numbness to her hand.